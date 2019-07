- A new medical school in North Texas is welcoming its first class.

The Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center's School of Medicine in Fort Worth accepted 60 students as part of the class of 2023.

They will participate in a welcome week until Friday. The events all week will help get the medical students acclimated to their new school. Then, the first day of class will be on Monday.

There will also be guest speakers throughout the week and a pep rally to wrap it up... all to welcome the future health care providers.

"That is our mission... to change medical education, to transform it. Because with that comes changes in how health care systems work, deliver their care and take care of their patients from a health perspective," said Dean Stuart D. Flynn, M.D.

The new medical school is a collaboration between TCU and the UNT Health Science Center.

It's been in the making since 2015.