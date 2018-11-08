Dallas radio station will play non-stop Christmas music

Fans of Christmas music are in for a holiday treat.

iHeartMedia brought back a radio station on Thursday completely dedicated to playing holiday music for North Texas listeners.

The station is called Star 1.021, Your Home for the Holidays. It features around-the-clock festive music by Bing Crosby, Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee, Wham!, The Carpenters, Madonna, Gene Autry and more.

“We felt DFW telling us they were ready for Christmas music and we listened!” said Jay Shannon, Program Director for Star 102.1.

Christmas music fans can listen in on the radio, or online at star1021online.com and iHeartRadio.com.