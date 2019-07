- Some North Texas artists are hopeful a new mural might spur tips in an infamous child abduction and murder.

A mural dedicated to Amber Hagerman was unveiled Sunday near East Abrams St. and Browning Dr. in Arlington.

It is in the same area where she was kidnapped in 1996.

There are still no suspects in her death.

One of the artists behind the project is hopeful that might change.

“Maybe someone saw something back then, knows something from back then, and maybe this will tug at their hearts to say something,” one of the artists said.

Amber is the namesake of the Amber Alert, the system that revolutionized the way police respond to child abductions.