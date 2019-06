The mother of Ethan Couch, who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunk driving crash, is set to be back in court Monday.

A judge revoked Tonya Couch's bond when she failed a drug test earlier this year.

She's now set to appear for a court hearing.

The 52-year-old faces charges for fleeing to Mexico with her son in 2015.

Couch received 10 years of probation for the 2013 crash that killed four people, but he spent two years behind bars.