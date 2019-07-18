< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Missing toddler's aunt free on bond, trying to regain custody of her children By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 23 2019 11:53AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 23 2019 06:09PM CDT
Updated Jul 23 2019 06:15PM CDT DALLAS - The Lake Highlands woman arrested in connection to the death of her 18-month-old nephew is out on bond and trying to regain custody of her children. She was in court Tuesday for a custody hearing.</p> <p>The custody hearing lasted just a few minutes. A soft-spoken Chrystal was surrounded by her mother, best friend and a man who tried to prevent FOX 4 from talking to her after the hearing.</p> <p>Chrystal was arrested last week for child endangerment after her nephew, Cedric CJ Jackson, was found dead in a Rowlett landfill. The little boy had been placed in Chrystal’s care temporarily by CPS.</p> <p>Dallas police arrested Chrystal’s boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, for causing serious bodily injury to a child.</p> <p>According to arrest records, Johnson told detectives the child became suddenly ill and then was unresponsive, so he put him in a trash bin.</p> <p>Johnson has a lengthy criminal history and was not allowed to care for the boy. The couple’s six children were removed from Jackson’s apartment.</p> <p>Adding to the heartbreak of the story, CJ had already been placed with his aunt through a CPS custodial agreement. Until now, it was not clear if CPS was aware that Johnson had a history of child abuse and neglect and also lived there.</p> <p>FOX 4 News obtained records showing at the time of CJ’s placement that “CPS was told [Chrystal] was the only resident of the apartment."</p> <p>A CPS affidavit also raises concern about the ongoing welfare of the other children.</p> <p>“Chrystal, Sedrick Sr. and the 6 children were in the apartment at the time of [CJ's] disappearance,” the affidavit stated.</p> <p>Because of that, attorneys representing the children say “the parents’ behavior prior to, and following, the removal of these children poses a danger to safety and well-being of the children.” They added that "grief counseling and therapy is essential" to secure stability for the children.</p> <p>The report states the four girls remain in foster care. The two boys are in an emergency shelter.</p> <p>Chrystal avoided questions after the hearing.</p> <p>Tuesday morning’s custody hearing was reset by the judge.</p> <p>“The court hearing was reset because each of the parents was granted a court-appointed attorney. Man injured in Irving road rage shooting
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 07:49AM CDT
Police believe a man was shot because of a road rage incident in Irving.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon as both the victim and the suspect were driving along West Walnut Hill Lane.
The shooter followed the victim into a parking lot and shot him as he was getting out of his vehicle.

Police: 2 dead in murder-suicide at White Rock area home
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 07:34AM CDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 09:00AM CDT
A man and a woman died over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide in the White Rock area of Dallas.
Dallas police said they were called to investigate the shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday at the home near Garland Road and Buckner Boulevard.
They found 73-year-old Wayne Thigpen White and 72-year-old Jamie Thigpen White with fatal gunshot wounds.

Driver hits fire truck that was blocking crash on I-35W in Fort Worth
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 07:03AM CDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 07:09AM CDT
A Fort Worth fire truck that was blocking traffic after a crash was involved in a second crash Monday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35W at Berry Street.
The driver of one vehicle lost control on the freeway and hit the wall. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man injured in Irving road rage shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police believe a man was shot because of a road rage incident in Irving.</p><p>The shooting happened Sunday afternoon as both the victim and the suspect were driving along West Walnut Hill Lane.</p><p>The shooter followed the victim into a parking lot and shot him as he was getting out of his vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-found-dead-in-home-near-white-rock-lake" title="Police: 2 dead in murder-suicide at White Rock area home" data-articleId="420809454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/29/V_ALTA%20MIRA%20DR%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.01.04_1564403805562.png_7555781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/29/V_ALTA%20MIRA%20DR%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.01.04_1564403805562.png_7555781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/29/V_ALTA%20MIRA%20DR%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.01.04_1564403805562.png_7555781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/29/V_ALTA%20MIRA%20DR%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.01.04_1564403805562.png_7555781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/29/V_ALTA%20MIRA%20DR%20FATAL%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.01.04_1564403805562.png_7555781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Driver hits fire truck that was blocking crash on I-35W in Fort Worth 