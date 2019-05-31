< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dallas mayoral candidate Eric Johnson criticized his opponent for "falsely" saying the city is in a public safety "crisis" days before the city hit 40 homicides for the month.

Public safety is emerging as a defining campaign issue in the waning days of what has otherwise been a low-profile runoff for Dallas mayor. The Democratic state representative placed first in the May general election and councilman Scott Griggs placed second.

But the spate of crime ending the month could reshape the final days of campaigning. The 40 homicides in the city is the most in a single month since the 1990s.

In debates between the two, Griggs has said Dallas faces "public safety crisis," including in a recent debate on Wednesday. He cited the loss of manpower and the spiking murder rate. Griggs believes he can find money to up DPD salaries even more in the general fund. Griggs was part of a council effort that voted in the past year to increase officer starting pay from $48,000 to $60,000.

Johnson said during Wednesday's debate that he doesn't believe Griggs can find the extra money without taking money from other parts of the budget. He believes the city has to increase tax revenues if it wants to up police pay and recruitment efforts. Johnson's campaign has also accused Griggs of fearmongering over the crime issue.

"We need to stop alarming people by falsely alerting them we are in a public safety "crisis". We need to hire more police officers and improve morale and compensation in the police department. It is something we have to do as the @CityOfDallas w/out playing at folks' fears," Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. By Friday, the city had hit 40 homicides.

Griggs has the endorsement of the powerful Dallas Police Association and the Dallas Fire Fighters Association. Griggs' first television commercial, which began airing this week on local stations, features DPA President Mike Mata and is solely focused on public safety.

"Scott has proven himself," Mata says in the ad.

Johnson has endorsements from Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and Dallas Black Fire Fighters Association.

Early voting in the Dallas mayoral race began Monday, continues through the weekend and ends on Tuesday, June 4. Election day is Saturday, June 8.

Mayoral candidate Eric Johnson says no public safety crisis days before city at 40 homicides in May

Posted May 31 2019 12:14PM CDT

By FOX4News.com Staff Armed suspects steal puppy they were supposed to buy in Fort Worth

Police say three suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun, stole a puppy they were supposed to buy.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the theft happened on May 22, when someone was set to sell a bull mastiff puppy for $500.

Two men and a woman went to the home in the 7400 block of Darien St. to buy the puppy.

Posted May 31 2019 12:50PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 12:54PM CDT

2 people reportedly stabbed in Downtown Dallas

Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Downtown Dallas Friday morning.

According to early reports, the stabbing happened on Commerce Street near the George Allen Courts Building. A nearby Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer was able to catch the suspect. DART said the officers turned the suspect over to Dallas County sheriff's deputies.

Posted May 31 2019 11:19AM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:26AM CDT

Dallas mayor's program encourages summer reading

The Dallas Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge kicks off Saturday.

The free 10-week program promotes lifelong readers and learners in the community while preventing summer learning loss for kids on break.

The announcement of the challenge will be the opening act at the Festival of Books and Ideas at the main library in Downtown Dallas.

Posted May 31 2019 10:18AM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 10:24AM CDT All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 people reportedly stabbed in Downtown Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Downtown Dallas Friday morning.</p><p>According to early reports, the stabbing happened on Commerce Street near the George Allen Courts Building. </p><p>A nearby Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer was able to catch the suspect. DART said the officers turned the suspect over to Dallas County sheriff's deputies.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/dallas-mayor-s-program-encourages-summer-reading" title="Dallas mayor's program encourages summer reading" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_mayor_s_program_encourages_summer_0_7334946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_mayor_s_program_encourages_summer_0_7334946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_mayor_s_program_encourages_summer_0_7334946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_mayor_s_program_encourages_summer_0_7334946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_mayor_s_program_encourages_summer_0_7334946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day talks to Mayor Mike Rawlings." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas mayor's program encourages summer reading</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:18AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas 