Massive fire destroys historic Ambassador Hotel in Dallas By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 28 2019 06:26AM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:26AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 12:25PM CDT crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Sky4%20937am%20Tuesday%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_10.04.18.11_1559056094857.png_7318475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Sky4%20937am%20Tuesday%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_10.04.18.11_1559056094857.png_7318475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="052819 Sky4 937am Tuesday KDFWBCME01.mpg_10.04.18.11_1559056094857.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1061.MXF_02.00.29.24_1559049996964_7318245_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KDFWU20~1061.MXF_02.00.29.24_1559049996964.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1061.MXF_02.01.10.09_1559050006693_7318247_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KDFWU20~1061.MXF_02.01.10.09_1559050006693.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1061.MXF_02.01.02.29_1559050001943_7318246_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KDFWU20~1061.MXF_02.01.02.29_1559050001943.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/7396TZ-OLD%20AMBASSADOR%20HOTEL%20FIRE_00.00.20.27_1559049996001.png_7318244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="7396TZ-OLD AMBASSADOR HOTEL FIRE_00.00.20.27_1559049996001.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1063.MXF_02.02.25.12_1559050013151_7318248_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KDFWU20~1063.MXF_02.02.25.12_1559050013151.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1071.MXF_02.11.58.11_1559050016374_7318249_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KDFWU20~1071.MXF_02.11.58.11_1559050016374.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Dan%206am%20News%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_06.10.26.08_1559042752246.png_7318017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="052819 Dan 6am News KDFWBCME01.mpg_06.10.26.08_1559042752246.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Dan%208am%20Live%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_07.58.56.08_1559049113007.png_7318171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="052819 Dan 8am Live KDFWBCME01.mpg_07.58.56.08_1559049113007.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Dan%208am%20Live%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_07.59.31.22_1559049113165.png_7318172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="052819 Dan 8am Live KDFWBCME01.mpg_07.59.31.22_1559049113165.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Dan%208am%20Live%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_08.01.35.07_1559049115596.png_7318173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="052819 Dan 8am Live KDFWBCME01.mpg_08.01.35.07_1559049115596.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409295328-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Sky4%20937am%20Tuesday%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_10.04.18.11_1559056094857.png_7318475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="052819 Sky4 937am Tuesday KDFWBCME01.mpg_10.04.18.11_1559056094857.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1061.MXF_02.00.29.24_1559049996964_7318245_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="KDFWU20~1061.MXF_02.00.29.24_1559049996964.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1061.MXF_02.01.10.09_1559050006693_7318247_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="KDFWU20~1061.MXF_02.01.10.09_1559050006693.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1061.MXF_02.01.02.29_1559050001943_7318246_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="KDFWU20~1061.MXF_02.01.02.29_1559050001943.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/7396TZ-OLD%20AMBASSADOR%20HOTEL%20FIRE_00.00.20.27_1559049996001.png_7318244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="7396TZ-OLD AMBASSADOR HOTEL FIRE_00.00.20.27_1559049996001.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1063.MXF_02.02.25.12_1559050013151_7318248_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="KDFWU20~1063.MXF_02.02.25.12_1559050013151.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/KDFWU20%7E1071.MXF_02.11.58.11_1559050016374_7318249_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="KDFWU20~1071.MXF_02.11.58.11_1559050016374.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Dan%206am%20News%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_06.10.26.08_1559042752246.png_7318017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="052819 Dan 6am News KDFWBCME01.mpg_06.10.26.08_1559042752246.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/052819%20Dan%208am%20Live%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_07.58.56.08_1559049113007.png_7318171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="052819 Dan 8am Live storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/massive-fire-destroys-old-ambassador-hotel-in-dallas";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409295328" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A massive overnight fire claimed a piece of Dallas history – the old Ambassador Hotel.</p><p>More than 100 firefighters were called to fight the fire at the hotel on Ervay Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Flames quickly engulfed the six-story building.</p><p>At first, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said they weren’t sure if anyone was inside the building who needed to be rescued. Thankfully, no one was inside and no one was hurt.</p><p>"There was a brief attempt or thought that we were gonna make entry to see if anyone may have been in the hotel. But the fire was so far advanced that by that time command ordered everyone to pull back and it was clearly going to be a defensive effort," said Jason Evans, the DFR spokesman.</p><p>The flames were visible from miles away as firefighters attacked them with multiple ladder trucks. Burning embers and other flaming debris also drifted through the air in front of drivers on Interstate 30.</p><p>“Fireballs were shooting across the highway. We were able to feel the heat with our windows up through the vehicle,” said Jerry Peppers, who was driving through the area at the time. “You could actually feel maybe 150 degrees. You could feel the heat from the fire. And the structure fire was just, I mean, it was just crazy.”</p><p>Firefighters were about to knock down the flames before the morning rush hour but not before the entire middle section of the building collapsed. Smoke from the fire lingered through downtown all morning.</p><p>“As you can see, the building suffered a pretty significant collapse right in the front down the middle. At this point the building is probably gonna be determined to be a total loss. It will be completely torn down by the time it is all said and done,” Evans said.</p><p>The Ambassador Hotel opened in 1904 and was considered to be the oldest remaining luxury hotel in Dallas. It was an official historic landmark.</p><p>Over the years, the hotel had many famous guests including United States presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. During prohibition in the 1920s, there was a speakeasy in the basement.</p><p>But until recently it sat vacant. Developer Jim Lake said his plan to renovate the building and turn it into apartments was just getting underway.</p><p>“I’m still in shock, I’m disappointed. This is the most complex project I’ve ever worked on. It meant so much not only to us but the city and the neighborhood,” he said. “This was the oldest luxury hotel in Dallas and we wanted to repurpose that for residents to be able to experience that in Dallas.”</p><p>Lane said he’s not sure what he’ll do with the property once the building is demolished. That will likely happen before the end of the day because it’s structurally unsound.</p><p>Aurora Gomez lives nearby. She said the charred remains of the once glorious hotel are sad to see.</p><p>“Now to see that that building is gone, it’s sad. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/3-arrested-for-street-racing-crash-that-killed-dallas-girl" title="3 arrested for street racing crash that killed Dallas girl" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20AX%20ARRESTS%209P_00.00.00.15_1559049121146.png_7318176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20AX%20ARRESTS%209P_00.00.00.15_1559049121146.png_7318176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20AX%20ARRESTS%209P_00.00.00.15_1559049121146.png_7318176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20AX%20ARRESTS%209P_00.00.00.15_1559049121146.png_7318176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/V-LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20AX%20ARRESTS%209P_00.00.00.15_1559049121146.png_7318176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 arrested for street racing crash that killed Dallas girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:09AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police have arrested three men who they say caused a deadly street racing crash.</p><p>Ricky Jackson, Diego Gaytan and Hector Camarena are all facing charges for Friday’s crash that killed 8-year-old Olivia Mendez.</p><p>Police said they were speeding down Lake June Road in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas when one of them hit the Mendez family’s car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-officers-hurt-in-dwi-crash" title="Fort Worth officers hurt in DWI crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Theodore%20Franklin_1559066900216.jpg_7319230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Theodore%20Franklin_1559066900216.jpg_7319230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Theodore%20Franklin_1559066900216.jpg_7319230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Theodore%20Franklin_1559066900216.jpg_7319230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Theodore%20Franklin_1559066900216.jpg_7319230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth officers hurt in DWI crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:08AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Fort Worth police officers were hurt in an accident caused by a suspected drunken driver.</p><p>The officers were on the scene of an earlier accident on the South Freeway at Berry Street around 10 p.m. Monday.</p><p>A man drove right into both patrol cars. One officer in a vehicle and the other was standing nearby.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-musician-killed-outside-oak-lawn-apartments" title="Dallas musician killed outside Oak Lawn apartments" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-MAHANNA%20ST%20MURDER%206P_00.00.25.26_1558999301526.png_7316799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-MAHANNA%20ST%20MURDER%206P_00.00.25.26_1558999301526.png_7316799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-MAHANNA%20ST%20MURDER%206P_00.00.25.26_1558999301526.png_7316799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-MAHANNA%20ST%20MURDER%206P_00.00.25.26_1558999301526.png_7316799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-MAHANNA%20ST%20MURDER%206P_00.00.25.26_1558999301526.png_7316799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas musician killed outside Oak Lawn apartments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are investigating the murder of a man outside an Oak Lawn apartment complex early Monday morning.</p><p>Witnesses told police 29-year-old Nicholas Edwards was shot to death by two men at the apartment complex on Mahanna Street near Cedar Springs Road.</p><p>The witnesses said the killers took off in a red Dodge Charger.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 