- A North Texas police officers shot a man who was waving a gun around in a restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the IHOP on Highway 287 in Mansfield. Police said a man went into the restaurant, pulled out a handgun and began acting erratically.

It's not yet clear if he was an actual customer trying to order, but he did sit down at some point. Customers reportedly ran out the back door of the kitchen and called 911.

When officers arrived, the man also came out the back door. They ordered him to put down the weapon but police said he pointed it at the officers instead. That's when he was shot.

"The officer was positioned between the suspect and the evacuation point being used by employees and patrons. The officer gave the suspect multiple commands and he failed to comply. The suspect continued to advance on the officer. The officer fired on the suspect striking him in the lower torso," the Mansfield Police Department said in a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital for surgery. He was listed in critical condition.

Mansfield police blocked off the IHOP parking lot to process the scene. They also searched the suspect's car.

The Texas Rangers and state troopers are helping with the investigation.