Man wielding large knives killed by Garland police officer

One person is dead after a Garland officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call just before 2 p.m. about a man swinging two large knives along Bass Pro Road. Witnesses say he was banging at windows of nearby businesses.

Video from witnesses show the man with large knives on the service road shortly before the shooting happened.

Police say an officer arrived, confronted the suspect and shot and killed the man. It’s unclear if the man charged at the officer or how long that encounter went on. Police do say that it was a veteran officer who fired his weapon. No officers were injured.

It was a frightening situation for folks that work at the nearby businesses and their customers.

“We were panicking so bad,” said witness Jessica Valdez. “We were like God what is going to happen next? I have my child here. I’m like oh my goodness.”

“Our officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the suspect,” said Garland Police Spokesperson Pedro Barineau. “There was a shooting that occurred where the officer utilized his duty weapon striking the suspect and killing him.”

Police are waiting on the medical examiner to try and get an ID on the man. It’s unclear if he had past encounters with police.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation. No other injuries to members of the public were reported.