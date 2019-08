- Dallas police are looking for the suspects who shot and killed a man in South Dallas.

Officers found 34-year-old Kevin Robinson shot to death just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his home on Penelope Street near Fitzhugh Avenue.

A woman and a 13-year-old boy were also in the home at the time of the shooting but they were not hurt, police said.

Investigators believe the Robinson let the suspect or suspects inside. They ended up arguing and someone pulled out a handgun.

Several men were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, police said.

Crime Stoppers is now offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call 214-373-TIPS. Anonymous tips are welcome.