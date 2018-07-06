Man seeking "trick" is robbed, shot in Stemmons Corridor

A man was shot in the leg Friday morning in a late-night rendezvous turned robbery.

Dallas police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Hanover Street in the Stemmons Corridor just before 2:30 a.m.

The man told police that he called a familiar “trick” and arranged for the woman to meet him in a remote storage lot. He arrived, parked his van and waited for his late-night companion.

When the woman showed up, she did so with another man. That man robbed the victim and shot him in the leg during the course of the crime before fleeing the scene with the woman in tow.

The victim was taken to Parkland Hospital. He is expected to recover.

The man and the woman who robbed him remain at large.