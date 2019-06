- Grapevine police say a man died Friday morning after being struck on SH-121 while refilling the gas tank of a car that had been reported stolen.

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m., as the driver of a pickup truck was exiting onto Glade Rd. from southbound SH-121.

The truck hit a man who police say was standing in the exit ramp. The driver stopped and called 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but later died of his injuries. Police have not yet been able to identify the victim, as he did not have an ID on him.

A witness told police the victim had run out of gas and was refilling the gas tank at the time of the crash.

Investigators later learned that the car he was refilling with gas had been reported stolen.

Police say no charges will be filed against the driver of the pickup.