- There was another murder in the Pleasant Grove area of southeast Dallas Thursday night.

Dallas police said the deadly shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Rosemont Apartments in the 9900 block of Scyene Road.

No information was released about the male victim who was found lying in a grassy area of the apartment complex parking lot.

Police at the scene said investigators are now looking for two vehicles connected to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.