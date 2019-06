- Police say a 36-year-old man died after being found unresponsive while swimming with his son.

Dallas PD officers were called out just after 9 p.m. on Thursday for a person in danger call in the 11500 block of Ferguson Rd.

After arriving at the scene, officers found Montiel Gibbs being treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Witnesses told officers that Gibbs was swimming with his son, when he went underwater, and never resurfaced.

He was unresponsive after being pulled out of the water by DFR.

Gibbs was then taken to Baylor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.