- Police took a man into custody early Sunday morning after he reportedly was attacking people with a machete in Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called out just before 1:30 a.m., to a call in the 2300 block of Cypress St.

Officers were told that a man was attacking people with a machete.

After arriving at the scene, officers were able to find the suspect and take him into custody.

One person was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening laceration.

The suspect has not been identified, and police did not give details on what charges he could face.