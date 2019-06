- Police are investigating a double shooting overnight at an apartment complex in Old East Dallas.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Coronado Apartment Homes near Gaston and Grand avenues.

Officers responded to a call about an armed disturbance. They checked the complex and found a man and a woman dead inside an apartment.

There’s no word from police about the circumstances that might have led up to the deadly shooting. They also haven’t released any information about the suspect.

Although it’s still early in the investigation, police are calling it a capital murder case.