Man accused of secretly recording girls in North Texas stores
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Police in Lake Worth arrested a man charged with secretly recording women and girls in public places dating back to 2011.
Alexander Rene Martinez is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of girls.
Investigators say they discovered hundreds of images in Martinez’s possession. The pictures were taken in Walmart and Target stores in Dallas and Tarrant counties.
Martinez is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. He is out on bond.