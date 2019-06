An accused child kidnapper is facing new charges of sexually assaulting a child.

The girl was grabbed off a street south of downtown Fort Worth as she walked with her mother in May.

Police arrested Michael Webb hours later after they found Webb and the girl in a hotel in suburban Forest Hill.

He now faces, in addition to kidnapping, six charges of sexual assault of a child.

Webb had previously been convicted of a series of crimes, including terroristic threat, burglary and drug possession.

Webb remains in federal custody.