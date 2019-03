- Students, teachers, staff and the local community of Lovejoy ISD in Collin County are coming together to support a beloved elementary school custodian.

Lee Hamilton is affectionately known as “Mr. Lee" to students at Puster Elementary School. He’s been with the school since it opened.

Everyone there says Mr. Lee is an incredibly hard worker and a positive influence for the children. Although you wouldn't know it by his smiling face and cheerful demeanor, they say he needs extensive back surgery next week to avoid being in a wheelchair.

To help pay for Mr. Lee’s medical bills and living expenses, the local community put together a GoFundMe to help the beloved custodian.

“It’s overwhelming. I didn't know I touched so many people,” he said. “It's been amazing, and I appreciate everything they did for me.”

Lee’s first surgery is scheduled for March 20. He’s also the caregiver for his wife, who has multiple sclerosis.