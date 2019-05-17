< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/you-can-open-your-home-to-a-senior-veteran-in-need-through-a-special-va-program"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/you-can-open-your-home-to-a-senior-veteran-in-need-through-a-special-va-program">You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/texas-flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-for-anniversary-of-santa-fe-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/texas-flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-for-anniversary-of-santa-fe-shooting">Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-firefighters-widow-fighting-for-better-benefits-after-his-death"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-firefighters-widow-fighting-for-better-benefits-after-his-death">Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/amendment-to-house-bill-3-could-cause-north-texas-school-districts-to-lose-millions"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/08/24/WEB-school-classroom2_1440425124856_120081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Amendment to House Bill 3 could cause North Texas school districts to lose millions"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/amendment-to-house-bill-3-could-cause-north-texas-school-districts-to-lose-millions">Amendment to House Bill 3 could cause North Texas school districts to lose millions</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/you-can-open-your-home-to-a-senior-veteran-in-need-through-a-special-va-program">You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/texas-flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-for-anniversary-of-santa-fe-shooting">Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-firefighters-widow-fighting-for-better-benefits-after-his-death">Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/amendment-to-house-bill-3-could-cause-north-texas-school-districts-to-lose-millions">Amendment to House Bill 3 could cause North Texas school districts to lose millions</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/former-hays-county-deacon-accused-of-sexually-abusing-six-girls-turns-self-in">Former Hays County deacon accused of sexually abusing six girls turns self in</a></li> <li><a Jury selection begins for woman accused in Dallas dentist's murder Jury selection begins for woman accused in Dallas dentist's murder By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 17 2019 08:15AM CDT
Updated May 17 2019 08:18AM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/23/V-CEDAR%20SPRINGS%20SHOOTING%20LOVE%20TRIAL%20530A_00.00.03.00_1540312973320.png_6275801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Hitman sentenced to death for murder-for-hire plot</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/getaway-driver-testifies-about-dallas-dentist-s-murder"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/23/102318%20Crystal%20Kortez%20Testimony%20KDFWBCME01_1.mpg_09.54.17.28_1540312743210.png_6275486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Getaway driver testifies about dentist's murder</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/court-documents-dentist-murder-mastermind-had-drug-cartel-ties"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/06/brenda%20delgado%202016_1475810127999_2141159_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Docs: Dentist murder mastermind had cartel ties</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-wanted-in-connection-to-murder-of-dallas-dentist-caputred-in-mexico"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/04/08/brenda%20delgado_1460167707457_1166738_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dallas dentist murder suspect captured in Mexico</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/documents-shed-light-on-dallas-murder-for-hire-plot"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/10/06/murder%20for%20hire%20plot_1444133711727_311761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Docs shed light on Dallas murder-for-hire plot</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/memorial-grows-for-slain-dallas-dentist"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/cedar_1441407230598_163396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Memorial grows for slain Dallas dentist</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Prosecutors and defense lawyers will start picking a jury Friday for the murder trial of a woman. Police call her a jilted lover.</p><p>Brenda Delgado is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.</p><p>Dentist Kendra Hatcher was shot and killed 4 years ago in the parking garage of her Uptown Dallas apartment building.</p><p>The hitman, Kristopher Love, was found guilty this past October and sentenced to death.</p><p>His getaway driver, Crystal Cortes, pleaded guilty and expected to be sentenced to 35 years in prison in exchange for her testimony against Love and Delgado. Catholic Diocese of Dallas disputes claims that they are not cooperating with police
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 17 2019 06:57PM CDT

The bishop of the Dallas Catholic Diocese issued a lengthy statement Friday disputing claims that his church is not cooperating with Dallas police.

DPD executed search warrants at the diocese headquarters, a church, and a storage facility on Wednesday.

Police are investigating child sex abuse allegations against five priests who were named by the diocese in a list of suspect clergy.

Man sues Dallas for plan to remove Confederate monument
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 17 2019 06:00PM CDT

A Dallas man is suing the city for its plan to remove a Confederate war monument.

Chris Carter already tried stopping the removal of the Confederate monument in Pioneer Park Cemetery -- but failed.

The City Plan Commission rejected his appeal of their decision during a meeting on Thursday. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The commission was signing off on a vote earlier this year by the Dallas City Council to remove the monument from the cemetery, next to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. Just days after his death, his wife and three sons were cut off from their health benefits.</p><p>If David Walters had died while he was on duty here at Fire Station 55, his family would continue to receive their health benefits. Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 17 2019 05:45PM CDT
Updated May 17 2019 06:15PM CDT

The widow of a Dallas firefighter is pushing for the city of Dallas to take better care of its first responder families.

The woman's husband was an active duty firefighter before he died suddenly on his day off. You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program
(Photo by The Department of Veterans Affairs) Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting
Residents attend a prayer vigil to remember the victims from the Santa Fe High School shooting at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death

Amendment to House Bill 3 could cause North Texas school districts to lose millions b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/you-can-open-your-home-to-a-senior-veteran-in-need-through-a-special-va-program" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Veterans&#x20;Affairs&#x20;Medical&#x20;Foster&#x20;Home&#x20;program&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;solution&#x20;for&#x20;disabled&#x20;veterans&#x20;who&#x20;do&#x20;not&#x20;want&#x20;to&#x20;live&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;institutional&#x20;setting&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;nusring&#x20;home&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;The&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Veterans&#x20;Affairs&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-for-anniversary-of-santa-fe-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents&#x20;attend&#x20;a&#x20;prayer&#x20;vigil&#x20;to&#x20;remember&#x20;the&#x20;victims&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Santa&#x20;Fe&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;Walter&#x20;Hall&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;League&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-sues-dallas-for-plan-to-remove-confederate-monument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man sues Dallas for plan to remove Confederate monument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-firefighters-widow-fighting-for-better-benefits-after-his-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/ban-on-red-light-cameras-heads-to-gov-abbott-s-desk-after-being-passed-by-texas-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ban on red light cameras heads to Gov. 