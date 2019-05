- Prosecutors and defense lawyers will start picking a jury Friday for the murder trial of a woman. Police call her a jilted lover.

Brenda Delgado is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.

Dentist Kendra Hatcher was shot and killed 4 years ago in the parking garage of her Uptown Dallas apartment building.

The hitman, Kristopher Love, was found guilty this past October and sentenced to death.

His getaway driver, Crystal Cortes, pleaded guilty and expected to be sentenced to 35 years in prison in exchange for her testimony against Love and Delgado. She faces sentencing later.

Delgado was extradited to face trial and because of an agreement with Mexico, she cannot face the death penalty.

Testimony in her trial will start next month.