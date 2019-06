- Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the trial for a man accused of murdering his adopted, special-needs daughter.

Wesley Mathews faces a capital murder charge for the death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews in October of 2017.

He first told police she must have wandered away from their Richardson home after he put her outside in the yard as punishment. Her body was later found in a drainage culvert not far from the house.

Police said Mathews later admitted to putting Sherin’s body in the culvert. He claimed she died while he forced her to drink her milk.

The girl’s mother was at first charged but the case against her was dropped.