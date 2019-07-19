< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story419222651" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419222651" data-article-version="1.0">Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite police officer's retrial</h1>
</header> Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite police officer's retrial addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/jury-deliberating-in-fired-mesquite-police-officers-retrial" addthis:title="Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite police officer's retrial"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419222651.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419222651");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419222651_419228000_188496"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419222651_419228000_188496";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419228000","video":"586236","title":"Jury%20deliberating%20in%20fired%20Mesquite%20police%20officer%E2%80%99s%20retrial","caption":"After%20hearing%20a%20week%20of%20testimony%20from%20witnesses%2C%20the%20aggravated%20assault%20trial%20of%20a%20fired%20Mesquite%20police%20officer%20is%20now%20in%20the%20hands%20of%20the%20jury.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FJury_deliberating_in_fired_Mesquite_poli_0_7535765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FJury_deliberating_in_fired_Mesquite_police_offic_586236_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658185854%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DehjXSHe1Q-jDfUhHCUCImSWNyXk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fjury-deliberating-in-fired-mesquite-police-officers-retrial"}},"createDate":"Jul 19 2019 06:10PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419222651_419228000_188496",video:"586236",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Jury_deliberating_in_fired_Mesquite_poli_0_7535765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"After%2520hearing%2520a%2520week%2520of%2520testimony%2520from%2520witnesses%252C%2520the%2520aggravated%2520assault%2520trial%2520of%2520a%2520fired%2520Mesquite%2520police%2520officer%2520is%2520now%2520in%2520the%2520hands%2520of%2520the%2520jury.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/19/Jury_deliberating_in_fired_Mesquite_police_offic_586236_1800.mp4?Expires=1658185854&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ehjXSHe1Q-jDfUhHCUCImSWNyXk",eventLabel:"Jury%20deliberating%20in%20fired%20Mesquite%20police%20officer%E2%80%99s%20retrial-419228000",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fjury-deliberating-in-fired-mesquite-police-officers-retrial"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 05:46PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 06:10PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:18PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419222651-419222625" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg After hearing a week of testimony from witnesses, the aggravated assault trial of a fired Mesquite police officer is now in the hands of the jury.

Derick Wiley shot Lyndo Jones twice in the back in 2017 after a struggle while trying to detain Jones, who was unarmed. Wiley’s first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.</p> <p>Both sides wrapped up closing arguments on Friday, and the jury began deliberating whether or not Wiley should go to prison for shooting Jones.</p> <p>The prosecution started their closing arguments saying the case is not about supporting police officers or not. They said it is about justice and accountability for Wiley’s actions that night.</p> <p>Prosecutors stressed that Jones was unarmed and did not pose a threat to Wiley’s life and was begging for his life not to be shot.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the defense said Jones was reaching for Wiley’s gun and was a danger to Wiley. Defense attorneys also brought up the immediate uproar that followed the initial shooting. </p> <p>“The civil rights activists went after them,” said defense attorney Kathy Lowthorp. “That’s when they found out because they watched the video. It’s a white officer. No, it’s a black officer. Takes the sting out of this whole thing. This wasn’t about race. It was about behavior that evening.”</p> <p>“Sending a verdict of guilty in this case does not send a message you are anti-police. It has nothing to do with police in general. Dallas police seek ID of bank robbery suspect with eye patch
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 07:31PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:32PM CDT

Police in Dallas have released surveillance photos of a bank robbery suspect who was wearing an eye patch during the crime.

This happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, at the 1st Convenience Bank in the 15000 block of Montfort Dr.

The suspect passed a teller a note demanding money, before walking away. Dallas Zoo lion helped in the making of 'The Lion King'
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:39PM CDT

The movement and mannerisms for one of the world's most famous lions may have come from the Dallas Zoo.

The live action remake of Disney's 'The Lion King' released in U.S. theaters Thursday night, but during the early design stages two years ago, filmmakers were given videos of a young cub living in Dallas.

At the time, Bahati was just a month old.

Gunman who held people hostage in Fort Worth apartment identified
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 05:16PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:46PM CDT

The gunman who held several people hostage during a standoff in Fort Worth died of a bullet to the head.

Police revealed details on Friday from the shooting clarifying how the gunman died. Court documents also shed light on a turbulent relationship with his ex-girlfriend.</p><p>The man killed during a shootout with police was 19-year old Markevvion Devonte Cannon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-teen-reportedly-arrested-for-spitting-in-arizona-tea-bottle-putting-it-back-on-shelf"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="813808652_1563578583453-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jury-deliberating-in-fired-mesquite-police-officers-retrial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S_MESQUITE POLICE SHOOTING RETRIAL 5P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite police officer's retrial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunman-who-held-people-hostage-in-fort-worth-apartment-identified"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/P_BROADMOOR%20SWAT%20STANDOFF%20530P_00.00.08.29_1563574589566.png_7535908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_BROADMOOR SWAT STANDOFF 530P_00.00.08.29_1563574589566.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gunman who held people hostage in Fort Worth apartment identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-judge-gives-insight-into-change-of-venue-request-in-amber-guyger-murder-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Botham Jean Amber Guyger side by side_1563573911538.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former judge gives insight into change of venue request in Amber Guyger murder trial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/austin-based-jewelry-used-in-beyonce-s-lion-king-music-video" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Austin-based%20jewelry%20used%20in%20Beyonc%C3%A9%27s%20music%20video_1563576086923.jpg_7536032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Austin-based%20jewelry%20used%20in%20Beyonc%C3%A9%27s%20music%20video_1563576086923.jpg_7536032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Austin-based%20jewelry%20used%20in%20Beyonc%C3%A9%27s%20music%20video_1563576086923.jpg_7536032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Austin-based%20jewelry%20used%20in%20Beyonc%C3%A9%27s%20music%20video_1563576086923.jpg_7536032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Austin-based%20jewelry%20used%20in%20Beyonc%C3%A9%27s%20music%20video_1563576086923.jpg_7536032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Spirit&#x20;music&#x20;video&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Lion&#x20;King&#x20;&#x28;Lillian&#x20;Hutchinson&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Austin-based jewelry used in Beyoncé's Lion King music video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-zoo-lion-helped-in-the-making-of-the-lion-king-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/DALLAS%20ZOO%20LION%20CUB_mp4_00.00.01.16_1563579553416.png_7536118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/DALLAS%20ZOO%20LION%20CUB_mp4_00.00.01.16_1563579553416.png_7536118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/DALLAS%20ZOO%20LION%20CUB_mp4_00.00.01.16_1563579553416.png_7536118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/DALLAS%20ZOO%20LION%20CUB_mp4_00.00.01.16_1563579553416.png_7536118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/DALLAS%20ZOO%20LION%20CUB_mp4_00.00.01.16_1563579553416.png_7536118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Zoo lion helped in the making of 'The Lion King'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-teen-reportedly-arrested-for-spitting-in-arizona-tea-bottle-putting-it-back-on-shelf" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Bottles&#x20;of&#x20;drinks&#x20;for&#x20;sale&#x20;in&#x20;Publix&#x20;Grocery&#x20;Store&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Greenberg&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/mary-kay-unveils-newest-pink-cadillac-for-top-performers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/KDFWU1_3090_MXF_10.45.48.08_1563577181214_7536042_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/KDFWU1_3090_MXF_10.45.48.08_1563577181214_7536042_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/KDFWU1_3090_MXF_10.45.48.08_1563577181214_7536042_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/KDFWU1_3090_MXF_10.45.48.08_1563577181214_7536042_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/KDFWU1_3090_MXF_10.45.48.08_1563577181214_7536042_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mary Kay unveils newest pink Cadillac for top performers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jury-deliberating-in-fired-mesquite-police-officers-retrial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/S_MESQUITE%20POLICE%20SHOOTING%20RETRIAL%205P_00.01.16.09_1563576388036.png_7536035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite police officer's retrial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section 