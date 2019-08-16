< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<!-- begin: STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story424218102" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424218102" data-article-version="1.0">Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424218102" data-article-version="1.0">Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424218102" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" data-title="Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" addthis:title="Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424218102.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424218102");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424218102_424220659_168168"></div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424218102"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:39PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:39PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <aside id='related-headlines424218102' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/officers-testify-in-kidnapping-trial-of-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson">
<span>Officers testify in Typhenie Johnson trial</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/911-call-played-in-kidnapping-trial-of-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson">
<span>911 call played in Typhenie Johnson trial</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/jury-selection-begins-for-man-accused-of-kidnapping-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson">
<span>Jury selection begins for FW kidnapping suspect</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> href="/news/officers-testify-in-kidnapping-trial-of-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Officers testify in Typhenie Johnson trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/911-call-played-in-kidnapping-trial-of-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/5P%20H1_TYPHANIE%20JOHNSON%20TRIAL_00.00.25.23_1565819744283.png_7592795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>911 call played in Typhenie Johnson trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jury-selection-begins-for-man-accused-of-kidnapping-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/typhenie%20johnson%20christopher%20revill_1565626719443.jpg_7587584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Jury selection begins for FW kidnapping suspect</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - The state continued with a string of investigators talking about the physical evidence collected after a Fort Worth woman disappeared. Her boyfriend is now on trial for her kidnapping.</p> <p>Although Friday was the third day of testimony, it was the first time Typhenie Johnson’s mother attended the proceedings.</p> <p>The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Revill, has listened to testimony without any noticeable reaction throughout the trial.</p> <p>Prosecutors began with a Fort Worth detective who recalled questioning the defendant the night Johnson disappeared. She was last seen on Oct. 10, 2016 having a conversation with Revill outside her apartment.</p> <p>Det. Pat Henz described his interaction with Revill soon after Johnson vanished. Revill had been summoned back to the apartment to talk to police, who were trying to find Johnson.</p> <p>"He mentioned that he loved her. That they were in this relationship but at that moment he said, 'that girl,' referring to her as, 'that girl' and the rest of the entire interview never used Typhenie's name. Never called her by name, never said anything other than she or if I said Typhenie,” Det. Henz said.</p> <p>Other testimony involved items found at the home of Revill's parents on the day after Johnson’s disappearance. The items included a white top, a bra with the clasp closure stretched out straight and a broken FitBit watch.</p> <p>The defense followed up with cross-examination and asked that same investigator if he was aware that Johnson once lived at the address with Revill. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Bystander_Murdered_Outside_Fort_Worth_Co_0_7599402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Customer Killed at Convenience Store" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bystander Murdered Outside Fort Worth Convenience Store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/construction-on-globe-life-field-nearly-75-complete" title="Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete" data-articleId="424213813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Construction crews at Globe Life Field in Arlington say they're nearly 75% finished with the future home of the Texas Rangers.</p><p>Architects released new renderings of the field Friday showing what the completed project will look like.</p><p>That big steel retractable roof is almost halfway complete. Crews hope to finish it by the end of October.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-of-slain-dallas-9-year-old-girl-now-focused-on-safety-and-justice" title="Family of slain Dallas 9-year-old girl now focused on safety and justice" data-articleId="424205484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Leaders_Call_for_a_Week_of_Peace_After_D_0_7599415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Leaders_Call_for_a_Week_of_Peace_After_D_0_7599415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Leaders_Call_for_a_Week_of_Peace_After_D_0_7599415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Leaders_Call_for_a_Week_of_Peace_After_D_0_7599415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Leaders_Call_for_a_Week_of_Peace_After_D_0_7599415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vigil held for 9-year-old girl shot in her home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of slain Dallas 9-year-old girl now focused on safety and justice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of the 9-year-old Dallas girl killed in a rapper feud is relieved the suspect turned himself in. But they’re still angry about the violence in their community.</p><p>Brandoniya Bennett had nothing to do with the man who shot into her apartment from a sidewalk Wednesday afternoon. She likely didn’t even know about the dispute he was having with her neighbor.</p><p>Dallas police said 19-year-old Tyrese Simmons turned himself in Thursday to face a capital murder charge for Brandoniya’s death. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Peter Fonda poses during the red carpet prior the opening ceremony of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in March of 2019. Va man after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Peter&#x20;Fonda&#x20;poses&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;red&#x20;carpet&#x20;prior&#x20;the&#x20;opening&#x20;ceremony&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Guadalajara&#x20;International&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x20;in&#x20;March&#x20;of&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;Alvarez&#x20;Hernandez&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jurors-see-physical-evidence-in-trial-for-missing-fort-worth-woman-typhenie-johnson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/456%20530%20HEAD2_FW%20MISSING%20WOMAN%20TRIAL_00.00.00.11_1565994609919.png_7598374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jurors see physical evidence in trial for missing Fort Worth woman Typhenie Johnson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/construction-on-globe-life-field-nearly-75-complete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/6P%20192%20TZ_GLOBELIFE%20CONSTRUCTION_00.00.00.02_1565992799618.png_7598347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/steamy-summer-continues" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Steamy_Summer_Continues_0_7598332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Steamy Summer Continues</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 