Irving teen enlists Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for epic ‘promposal'

- An Irving High School student scored big with his ‘promposal’ with the help of a Dallas Cowboys star.

Joel Franco enlisted the help of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to ask his girlfriend out to prom. It’s a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Joel says he wanted to ask his girlfriend of one year, Arianna Rizo, to her Irving High School prom. But this promposal came with a touch of Cowboys greatness.

“I wanted to be unique. Make it my own,” the senior high school student said. “And with the help of Dak Prescott, I guess I did a good job.”

The NFL Draft over the weekend at AT&T Stadium gave quick-thinking Joel the perfect opportunity to grab the quarterback's attention. And Dak didn't hesitate to help a guy out. Joel says it wasn’t planned.

“I thought what if we get asked to ask a question. And I was like let's just ask my girlfriend to prom,” Joel recalled.

The following Tuesday, the school news cut to Joel at the NFL Draft. Arianna was sitting in class.

“When I heard my name on the news I was like what? I just kept watching the video,” she recalled. “Then I was like, ‘Aw, that was cute.’” And then I turn around, and he comes through the classroom door.”

Friend Emily Juarez captured Arianna's reaction.

“I had to get him there so he could see it happen live,” Emily said. “And I had to get a camera also, so it was stressful.”

“It was very thoughtful and unique, and nobody has done that,” Arianna said.

“You could say it was a dream come true,” Joel said.