<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409098586" data-article-version="1.0">Hundreds 'Carry the Load' to honor our fallen heroes</h1> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409098586-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.42.01_1558912622364.png_7314833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409098586-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.42.01_1558912622364.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.22.28_1558912622060.png_7314832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409098586-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.22.28_1558912622060.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.06.27_1558912619631.png_7314830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409098586-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.06.27_1558912619631.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409098586-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.42.01_1558912622364.png_7314833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.42.01_1558912622364.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.22.28_1558912622060.png_7314832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.22.28_1558912622060.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.06.27_1558912619631.png_7314830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V-CARRY THE LOAD FORT WORTH 7A_00.00.06.27_1558912619631.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script Hundreds 'Carry the Load' to honor fallen heroes By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 26 2019 06:18PM CDT this,” Marine Corps veteran Don Nguyen said.</p> <p>Participants from all lines of service, like Nguyen, retired Dallas firefighter Milton Williams, and FOX 4’s own Alberto Romero, who’s an Air Force veteran.</p> <p>“You want to celebrate their life. You don’t want to dwell on the negative impacts of being killed in action or a veteran suicide. You want to honor them and their families,” Romero said.</p> <p>Carrying the load for lost friends and colleagues, who for some, were more like family.</p> <p>“I’ve got a friend named Ben Adams, I’ve got a friend named Stephen Jackel, I carry Lindsey Hartley, I carry Jonathan Compton. Unfortunately, there’s too many,” Nguyen.</p> <p>To honor their memory and their service.</p> <p>“Lt. Krodle and another guy was up on the roof cutting a hole and he fell through the roof and got trapped, lost his life,” Milton Williams said. “I was at the fire when he lost this life, it weighed heavily on me.”</p> <p>But it’s also a form of therapy.</p> <p>“I get the opportunity to take whatever pain somebody else is feeling and I load that onto my shoulder and my pack and my gear,” Williams said. “I carry that and I disperse that up and down the trail. It’s a good way to cope, but it’s also a very good way to spread their message and keep their legacy alive.”</p> <p>“That’s what we’re doing here, with every step that we take, with every person that is here, with every pound that we carry, we’re honoring them,” Nguyen added.</p> <p>Carrying the load for those who can’t be here.</p> <p>“These people are my family. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vigil held to remember girl killed in street racing crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a girl who was killed by a car that was street racing, held a vigil Sunday evening to honor her memory.</p><p>The vigil for Olivia Mendez was held at the site where she was killed Friday night during a street racing incident.</p><p>MORE: Girl killed, another child in critical condition after street racing crash in Dallas</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-animal-services-offering-free-adoptions-because-they-are-at-overcapacity" title="Dallas Animal Services offering free adoptions because they are at overcapacity" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Animal Services offering free adoptions because they are at overcapacity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Animal Services is full and offering free dog adoptions.</p><p>The organization says it is at 107 percent capacity for dogs.</p><p>DAS says all dogs will have their adoption fees waived in order to help avoid euthanizing adoptable dogs to make space.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-police-searching-for-stolen-car-that-had-child-inside" title="Dallas police searching for missing child who was inside stolen vehicle" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas police searching for missing child who was inside stolen vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are currently searching for a 4-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Sunday evening.</p><p>Fermin Fuentes was in a silver 2006 Ford 500 when it was stolen near the intersection of Buckner Blvd. and Cordell Dr. in east Dallas.</p><p>Fermin is 3-feet-tall with black curly hair and brown eyes. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-animal-services-offering-free-adoptions-because-they-are-at-overcapacity" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/16/GETTY%20dog%20sleeping_1555432700594.png_7116932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas Animal Services offering free adoptions because they are at overcapacity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-searching-for-stolen-car-that-had-child-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/missingchild_1558927344028_7314886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas police searching for missing child who was inside stolen vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/snake-found-inside-shopping-cart-at-north-texas-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/0526snake_1558915337563_7314858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/0526snake_1558915337563_7314858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/0526snake_1558915337563_7314858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/0526snake_1558915337563_7314858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/0526snake_1558915337563_7314858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snake found inside shopping cart at North Texas Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-carry-the-load-to-honor-our-fallen-heroes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/V-CARRY%20THE%20LOAD%20FORT%20WORTH%207A_00.00.03.11_1558912619635.png_7314831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds 'Carry the Load' to honor our fallen heroes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/one-more-rain-free-day-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/One_More_Rain_Free_Day__0_7314925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/One_More_Rain_Free_Day__0_7314925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/One_More_Rain_Free_Day__0_7314925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/One_More_Rain_Free_Day__0_7314925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/26/One_More_Rain_Free_Day__0_7314925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One More Rain-Free Day!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- 