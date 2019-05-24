< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. How will the new school finance bill impact North Texas school districts? By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 24 2019 04:19PM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 05:45PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:27PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408857054-408856772" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/5P%20H2-HB3%20SCHOOL%20FINANCE%20REFORM_00.00.12.18_1558732780289.png_7311633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408857054" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - As part of school finance reform, Texas lawmakers have promised more money for schools, property tax relief, and funding for full day pre-K for low income students.</p> <p>It makes it sound like Texas just won the lottery or the Super Bowl, as Lt. Governor Dan Patrick put it.</p> <p>But it is all too good to be true.</p> <p>The new school and tax relief plan is expected to cost Texas $2.5 billion more than the original proposals, but times are good, and lawmakers are betting on them staying good for two more years.</p> <p>“On the face of it, what's not to love?” asked Cal Jillson, SMU political science professor.</p> <p>Amid much fanfare Thursday, Texas' big three state officials touted their compromise deal that promises to bring more money for schools, teacher raises, and property tax relief.</p> <p>[REPORTER: “Have lawmakers explained how they're going to pay for all of these things?”</p> <p>“The lawmakers, in tight budget years, cut public schools so we fall farther behind. In good budget years, this is one of those, they put more money into schools,” Jillson said. </p> <p>Jillson says while it's good lawmakers are putting $4.5 billion more into education this year, Texas will still rank near the bottom of the nation in per-student funding.</p> <p>“What Texas politicians will never tell you in a good year where they put new money into schools, is that the national economy is also good, so the other 49 states are doing the same thing, and not making up ground,” Jillson said. “We've been 38 among the 50 states per pupil funding for many decades.</p> <p>The legislation also makes some progress when it comes to the often criticized Robin Hood funding system that requires property wealthy school districts to pay a portion of their tax revenue to the state.</p> <p>“Robin Hood is not suspended, but it has been limited in its impact. Our wealthy school districts - North Dallas, Plano, Highland Park - will save tens of millions of dollars. But there will be some transfers still made,” Jillson explained.</p> <p>The compromise now gives about an equal amount of money to property tax relief.</p> <p>The plan includes a $5 billion school tax cut, along with a property tax cap.</p> <p>That amounts to a savings of $200 to $300 for the owner of a $250,000 home.</p> <p>It's still worth noting that homeowners will not necessarily see lower tax bills overall, only smaller increases as property values rise.</p> <p>“Lawmakers have done well this year in an easy year,” Jillson added.</p> <p>Dallas ISD Superintendent Mike Hinojosa said he is pleased with the bill at first glance, but there is still a lot to learn about the details.</p> <p>He said that it does appear the district will not pay nearly as much as it would have in the Robin Hood recapture system.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/V-MOCKINGBIRD%20GREENVILLE%20CAR%20VS%20BLDG%209P_00.00.13.15_1558753499806.png_7312570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Carjacking suspect runs over SUV owner, crashes into Dallas barbershop
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 24 2019 10:05PM CDT

Police say a woman was dragged and run over by her own SUV Friday when she tried to stop some kids from stealing it in Northeast Dallas.

The woman was injured after a juvenile carjacker dragged her, ran her over and then crashed into a barber shop. The young man was arrested.

Police say it happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue in Northeast Dallas. Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 24 2019 09:36PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 09:59PM CDT

The city of Grapevine closed its public parks and boat ramps because they're flooded or unsafe because of debris.

The lake level is way above normal. The campgrounds at Grapevine Lake are closed because they are underwater. Nearly every recreation area here is closed due to flooding.

With Grapevine Lake now 17 feet above its normal capacity, it means a change in weekend plans for families excited to spend the day there. The campgrounds at Grapevine Lake are closed because they are underwater. Missing Grand Prairie mother died from 'homicidal violence'
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 24 2019 06:03PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 07:00PM CDT

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has found that a Grand Prairie mother whose body was found in Mountain Creek Lake last month died from "homicidal violence."

Weltzin Garcia and Alfonso Hernandez, her common-in-law husband, were reported missing in early February. It was a week after Garcia pressed charges against him for assault.

Garcia's body was found by a kayaker months after she and Hernadez had been reported missing. Hernandez's body was found in White Rock Lake six weeks earlier. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing Grand Prairie mother died from 'homicidal violence'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas County Medical Examiner has found that a Grand Prairie mother whose body was found in Mountain Creek Lake last month died from "homicidal violence."</p><p>Weltzin Garcia and Alfonso Hernandez, her common-in-law husband, were reported missing in early February. It was a week after Garcia pressed charges against him for assault.</p><p>Garcia's body was found by a kayaker months after she and Hernadez had been reported missing. Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/24/P-LAKE%20LEVELS%20HOLIDAY%20WEEKEND%209P_00.00.02.09_1558751770412.png_7312738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boat ramps, parks at Grapevine Lake closed for Memorial Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/judge-halts-plan-to-build-parts-of-border-wall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/17/GETTY_border%20wall_011719_1547728392501.png_6638182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/art-briles-hired-as-football-coach-for-east-texas-high-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/08/09/Art%20Briles%20Cowboys%20Camp_1470800219654_1825584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/08/09/Art%20Briles%20Cowboys%20Camp_1470800219654_1825584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/08/09/Art%20Briles%20Cowboys%20Camp_1470800219654_1825584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/08/09/Art%20Briles%20Cowboys%20Camp_1470800219654_1825584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/08/09/Art%20Briles%20Cowboys%20Camp_1470800219654_1825584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Art Briles hired as football coach for East Texas high school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-grand-prairie-mother-died-from-homicidal-violence-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/08/Weltzin%20Garcia_1554754482369.png_7078117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing Grand Prairie mother died from 'homicidal violence'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/suspect-exposes-himself-masturbates-in-front-of-a-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/24/KTBC%20John%20Wilkins_1558729030511.jpg_7311344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/24/KTBC%20John%20Wilkins_1558729030511.jpg_7311344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/24/KTBC%20John%20Wilkins_1558729030511.jpg_7311344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/24/KTBC%20John%20Wilkins_1558729030511.jpg_7311344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/24/KTBC%20John%20Wilkins_1558729030511.jpg_7311344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Austin&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect exposes himself, masturbates in front of a child</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3972_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kdfw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408857054'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3888_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3888"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 