<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article>
<section id="story410146451" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410146451" data-article-version="1.0">How will new Mexican tariffs impact North Texas businesses?</h1>
</header> By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 31 2019 04:17PM CDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 05:33PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 05:34PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 31 2019 04:17PM CDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 05:33PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 05:34PM CDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-TRUMP%20MEXICO%20TARIFFS%205P_00.00.13.00_1559337071903.png_7338622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410146451-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-TRUMP%20MEXICO%20TARIFFS%205P_00.00.13.00_1559337071903.png_7338622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410146451-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-TRUMP MEXICO TARIFFS 5P_00.00.13.00_1559337071903.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-TRUMP%20MEXICO%20TARIFFS%205P_00.01.35.11_1559337071780.png_7338621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410146451-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-TRUMP MEXICO TARIFFS 5P_00.01.35.11_1559337071780.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410146451-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/how-will-new-mexican-tariffs-impact-north-texas-businesses-";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410146451" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410146451' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-hitting-mexico-with-5-tariff-in-response-to-migrants"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump hitting Mexico with 5% tariff</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.</p> <p>The sudden announcement is raising concerns about what further impact this will have on the economy if the tariffs become a reality.</p> <p>President Trump says he believes this will encourage companies in Mexico to leave and come back to the U.S. to avoid paying the tariffs.</p> <p>But others who do business in Mexico fear this could have far-reaching negative effects, like rising costs for consumers, layoffs, and a possible recession.</p> <p>“About 60 percent of the product here is imported from Mexico,” said Alfredo Duarte, president and CEO of Taxco Produce.</p> <p>The majority of Duarte's business at Taxco Produce depends on products imported from Mexico.</p> <p>Duarte started his business more than 30 years ago. It now operates near downtown Dallas, supplying products to restaurants across Texas, Arkansas, and other states.</p> <p>But President Trump's latest announcement on possible tariffs on Mexican goods could have a devastating effect on his local business and consumers.</p> <p>“The only way is I'm going to have to make an adjustment and raise my prices. That's exactly what everybody's going to do,” Duarte said. “In Mexico, the companies, they're going to raise their prices. The distributors here will raise their prices. In the end, the consumer has to pay for it.”</p> <p>The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) fears the tariffs would have major impacts on the automobile industry and Texas economy.</p> <p>“Texans do $200 billion a year of trade with Mexico. Many jobs here in Texas and across the United States are related to trade with Mexico,” said Domingo Garcia, president of LULAC.</p> <p>“This is not about putting America first, this is about putting Trump first at a time when our American public is already hurting,” LULAC CEO Sindy Benavides said. “This is a national car tax for all Americans. Who will be impacted? Who absorbs the cost, is us, we the people.”</p> <p>SMU economics Professor Mike Davis says the new tariffs could have negative effects on both the U.S. and Mexico's economies, which could ultimately make the illegal immigration problem worse.</p> <p>“But remember, the Mexican economy basically mirrors the U.S. economy,” Davis said. “If we go down, they're going to go down. They're probably going to go down further. And guess what happens when they have a recession in Mexico? A lot of people come across the border trying to find jobs.”</p> <p>With the tariffs set to take effect June 10, many are watching the situation closely, with some hoping for an intervention.</p> <p>“I hope Congress steps in and his administration also puts some sense to it. I'm just hopeful it's not going to happen. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_PD_in__triage_mode__after_40_May__0_7339403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_PD_in__triage_mode__after_40_May__0_7339403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_PD_in__triage_mode__after_40_May__0_7339403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_PD_in__triage_mode__after_40_May__0_7339403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dallas_PD_in__triage_mode__after_40_May__0_7339403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After 40 murders in one month, the Dallas Police Department is in “triage mode."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas PD in 'triage mode' after 40 May murders</h4> </div> <div By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 31 2019 04:31PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 05:32PM CDT

After 40 murders in one month, the Dallas Police Department is in "triage mode."

The department increased the number of homicide detectives from 14 to 22, effective immediately due to the May murders.

The huge number of murders are the most in recent memory at DPD. When asked when the last time the department had so many murders in a month, a spokesperson for the department went back to 1991 when there were 45 murders. By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 31 2019 03:53PM CDT

The Dallas Zoo's baby hippo that has already captured hearts across North Texas will make its public debut this weekend.

Hippo mom Boipelo and her Nile hippopotamus explored the zoo's hippo outpost on Friday for the first time since the baby's birth on May 14. Mom led the baby from behind the scenes, out onto the sand in the habitat and right into the pool for a quick dip. By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 31 2019 03:30PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 05:08PM CDT

With the 11 confirmed tornadoes that hit North Texas on Wednesday, the Lone Star State has now seen more than 140 tornadoes so far this year, which is more than any other state has recorded in 2019.

This year has seen a very active tornado season, with several states already having more tornadoes than their yearly averages.

Over the past 30 years, Texas has averaged 140 tornadoes a year, according to the National Weather Service. Featured Videos Dallas PD in 'triage mode' after 40 May murders
How will new Mexican tariffs impact North Texas businesses?
11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
Dallas Zoo's baby hippo to make public debut this weekend href="/news/u-s-world/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-zoos-baby-hippo-to-make-public-debut-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h44m17s150_1559335691517_7338309_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img 