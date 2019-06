- A Grand Prairie Police Department officer was involved in a crash on President George Bush Turnpike Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened at 10:30 a.m., near Dickey Rd.

Investigators are still working to determine how the crash happened.

The officer involved was injured, and has been taken to a hospital. The officer’s condition is not known at this time.

All northbound lanes of PGBT have been shut down near the crash until crews clear the scene.