- A Dallas County grand jury has indicted a Farmers Branch police officer for murder.

Officer Michael Dunn has already turned himself in to Seagoville police. His bond was set at $150,000.

Two weeks ago, the Farmers Branch officer shot and killed Juan Moreno Jr. He was monitoring a stolen pickup when the confrontation happened in a Dallas strip mall parking lot.

Dunn told investigators he felt threatened but surveillance video appears to show Moreno swerving around him in the stolen truck.

The grand jury reviewed that video, along with testimony from investigators, as Moreno's family waited outside the closed-door proceedings.

"Justice was done how it's supposed to be and I'm glad that they did justice and God knows why he does it," said Juan Moreno Sr., Moreno's father.

"This sends a message that officers do not have the right to kill someone, that officers have to comply with the law," added Carlos Quintanilla, who is acting as the family's media liaison.

Dunn has worked for the Farmers Branch Police Department for the past 13 years. He's also a member of the regional SWAT team and United States Marine Corps.

Farmers Branch Chief David Hale said the 43-year-old officer remains on administrative leave. The department's internal investigation into his conduct is still ongoing and will conclude as soon as possible after all of the information from the Dallas Police Department's investigation is submitted.

"Our hearts go out to the Moreno family for their loss. Let us also be reminded that Farmers Branch police officer Mike Dunn's life has been forever changed. Many families are affected by this event and we pray that this process will ultimately bring closure to everyone involved," he said.

Hale said he and the city's mayor have extended an invitation to meet with the Moreno family but that has not yet happened.