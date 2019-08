- Texas Game Wardens are looking for the person who killed an alligator and cut off its tail in Tarrant County.

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s law enforcement division, the illegal act happened around Thursday on Lake Worth near the mouth of the West Fork of the Trinity River.

The alligator was found dead with its tail removed, possibly by a poacher who may have wanted the meat or skin.

Operation Game Thief, Texas Wildlife’s crime stoppers program, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The program aims to stop those who violate Texas’ game and fishing laws, as well as reduce the number of poaching incidents in the state. It’s Facebook page is full wanted posters for illegal acts across the state.

Anyone with information about the alligator should call 1-800-792-GAME.

Alligator hunting season in Tarrant County ended in June.