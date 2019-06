- Funeral services were held Thursday for the Tarrant County sheriff's deputy who was found dead last Friday.

Law enforcement officers from across North Texas showed up in memory of Sgt. Keith Shepherd.

The medical examiner ruled that Shepherd had a pulmonary embolism. He then fell and hit his head, which caused him to start bleeding.

Shepherd was able to get up and into his car, where he passed away.

It was initially believed that Shepherd may have been shot, but it was later determined he suffered the pulmonary embolism.

The 19-year veteran of the force leaves behind a wife and two children.

"This man had an impact on Tarrant County. He had a noble impact and his legacy is great. And we will be celebrating that for the next few days," Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said following his death.