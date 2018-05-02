Freight train derails in north Fort Worth

- There are power outages and road closures in north Fort Worth because of a train derailment.

Around 20 freight train cars came off the tracks inside the BNSF Railyard around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one on board was hurt.

Most of the train’s cars hold lumber and were empty at the time. But they are still heavy and one is now blocking North Main Street.

The roadway is expected to be closed between Terminal Road and Meacham Boulevard most of the day. Crews will need to bring in heavy equipment to clean up the mess.

The derailment also caused a power outage affecting about 100 customers in the area. Some of the terminals at the Meacham Airport are dark.