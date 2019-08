In this week’s Trackdown, the Dallas Police Department has asked FOX4’s Shaun Rabb and the public to shed some light on the killers of a visitor to Dallas.

Jose Gonzalez and his cousin had come to Dallas from Houston, and were waiting to meet someone at an Oak Cliff apartment complex, when strangers approached. They robbed and fatally shot Gonzalez

The video is clear, but it's dark and the suspects are far away.