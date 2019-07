In this week’s Trackdown, police are searching for three men who are wanted for a murder in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning.

The defenseless 28-year-old victim was gunned down as he walked through a parking lot by the gang of three that slithered behind him.

Video of Adan Lozano shows him in a blue shirt, unaware of the three young men following him, who would in just seconds, take his life.