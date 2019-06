In this week’s Trackdown, police have released never before seen video of the shootout that killed 13-year-old Malik Tyler on June 4.

The teenager had clean hands while those in a gun battle that took his life did not.

Dallas homicide detectives have given FOX 4's Shaun Rabb video of two cars involved, along with one of the suspected shooters in last week’s incident. One man is already in jail and charged with murder in this case.