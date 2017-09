Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.



Fort Worth police said it happened just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Burchill Road.



Officers responded to the scene and found the 22-year-old victim had been shot.



The victim, Victoria Deleon, was transported to a local hospital, but later died.



Fort Worth police said homicide detectives are investigating.