Wedding photographers are paid to take pictures. So Stanley suggests guests turn off their phones, sit back and enjoy the moment.
“They want you to witness their ceremony with your eyes and want to be present and witness this life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime fairytale opportunity,” Stanley said. “That moment goes by so quickly. Because if you take a picture and you live it through your phone, you didn't really see it. You just saw it through a screen.”
Luckily, Stanley still managed to get a great shot without the phone in the way and has plenty of other photos for the bride and groom there.
Posted Jul 12 2019 09:00PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 09:28PM CDT
The Wise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found inside a burning home.
The fire happened on July 5 at a home in Lake Bridgeport. Firefighters found 32-year-old Lauren Whitener dead inside a bedroom. An autopsy was ordered, and investigators say the preliminary results indicate she was murdered.
In the small Wise County town of Lake Bridgeport on July 5, first responders were called to a house fire on North Main Street. When the fire was out, they found Whitener dead.
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:22PM CDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 10:17PM CDT
Police say an innocent bystander was shot and killed during a shootout in Downtown Dallas.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Elm Street near the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says two groups got into a confrontation in downtown. When things escalated, a shootout began. He says an innocent man who was waiting at a bus stop was shot and killed.
Posted Jul 12 2019 05:55PM CDT
Irving police shared body cam video from a recent rollover accident rescue.
On June 28th, the officers had to free three children and an adult trapped in an overturned car.
Before police arrived, some other drivers had stopped to hold the car steady and try to free the kids. The responding officers were able to take it from there.