- Police in Fort Worth are investigating after a 1-year-old was found with a computer keyboard cord wrapped around their neck.

This happened Sunday afternoon, in the 3700 block of Vaucluse Dr.

The father reportedly found the infant with the cord around their neck.

According to police, the child is alive and was taken to a hospital, and will be taken to another hospital in Fort Worth.

The child’s condition is not known at this time.

No further details have been released.

Authorities are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed.