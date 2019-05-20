< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. City of Fort Worth fires Joel Fitzgerald as police chief City of Fort Worth fires Joel Fitzgerald as police chief Fort Worth police chief fired over leadership issues
May 21 2019 07:35AM CDT

City of Fort Worth fires Joel Fitzgerald as police chief
May 20 2019 09:17PM CDT Fort Worth police chief fired over leadership issues
May 21 2019 07:35AM CDT

City of Fort Worth fires Joel Fitzgerald as police chief
May 20 2019 09:17PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 20 2019 03:25PM CDT
Video Posted May 21 2019 07:35AM CDT
Updated May 21 2019 09:30AM CDT https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/KDFWU11%7E1739.MXF_19.07.51.23_1558383844728_7292109_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407975680" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - After months of questions about his future, city officials announced on Monday that Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been fired.</p><p>Fitzgerald first told FOX 4 via text message that he had been fired after he refused to resign. When asked about the reason given for his firing, he said: “none that’s credible.”</p><p>During a press conference, Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke confirmed the news and announced he had fired Fitzgerald because "a change in leadership was necessary for the citizens of Fort Worth and the men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department."</p><p>Cooke explained there were several issues that raised questions about the chief's judgment. He said he had been working with Fitzgerald on some issues with his leadership since he was flirting with the idea of taking a job as the Baltimore Police Department Commissioner in the fall.</p><p>Fitzgerald had been tapped back in November as the lone finalist for the job. At the time, the Baltimore Sun Newspaper said it found Fitzgerald overstated some of his accomplishments in Fort Worth and in his previous job in Pennsylvania.</p><p>The NAACP then raised concerns over his fitness for the job in a letter to the Baltimore City Council. Fitzgerald ended up pulling himself out of the running for the job, stating he withdrew himself after receiving positive support from the Fort Worth community.</p><p>More recently, The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas removed Fitzgerald as a member ten days ago. CLEAT stated that “instead of joining his local union, which is constitutionally required, the chief attempted to bypass regular protocol and joined the statewide organization by bank draft.”</p><p>The city manager said on Monday he did his due diligence in investigating that incident between CLEAT and Fitzgerald in D.C. and says that was the breaking point in their decision to fire the chief. He said it was a decision city officials made at the end of last week.</p><p>“I’m sure one of the questions is, ‘Is this action today based on the recent incident in Washington D.C.?’ As an isolated incident? No. As a culmination of items? Yes,” Cooke said. “There are certainly several versions of what happened in Washington, D.C. and the extent of how heated the incident or confrontation was or wasn’t. Nonetheless, there was an incident and it brings again in to question judgment in leadership.”</p><p>Through his attorney, Fitzgerald claims the only reason he was fired was because of a memo he sent to city leaders in December raising concerns that the city is in violation of federal regulations that allow the city access to the FBI's criminal justice information system. It gives police access to fingerprints, DNA, criminal records and more.</p><p>Attorney Stephen Kennedy says Fitzgerald was worried the FBI would revoke the department's access to the system.</p><p>"And because he reported them, the city then started looking for a reason to silence the man and get rid of him,” Kennedy said.</p><p>Ed Kraus has been named the interim Fort Worth police chief.</p><p>Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez says police are saddened to lose Fitzgerald but are looking forward to working with Kraus.</p><p>"I know that there's been controversy swirling in the recent weeks and recent months,” Ramirez said. “And our officers will continue to do their jobs.”</p><p>Minister and activist Kyev Tatum is a Fitzgerald supporter and is less optimistic.</p><p>"God as our witness, Fort Worth is going to suffer because Chief Fitzgerald is not our police chief,” Tatum said.</p><p>The police chief most recently made an appearance alongside Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on Sunday during a press conference about Salem Sabatka, the 8-year-old who was kidnapped but found safe over the weekend. The police chief was welcome to the podium with applause from the crowd.</p><p>Cooke says Mayor Price was not involved in the decision to fire Fitzgerald, but Price did release a statement this afternoon stating she supports the city manager’s decision.</p><p>Fitzgerald's attorney is sending a formal letter to the city manager for an administrative appeal of his firing.</p><p>Cooke says the city will work within the coming months to hire a new police chief.</p><p>Fitzgerald had been with Fort Worth PD since Oct. 2015. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.</p><p>Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they'd reached a tentative deal.</p><p>MORE: Southwest Airlines reaches agreement with mechanics union</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-girl-runs-into-fast-food-restaurant-to-escape-alleged-kidnapper" title="Fort Worth girl runs into KFC to escape alleged kidnapper" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth girl runs into KFC to escape alleged kidnapper</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A girl who was allegedly kidnapped from her Fort Worth home last week was rescued after running into a fast food restaurant for help.</p><p>Azle police said the juvenile female ran into the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Boyd Road Tuesday saying that she was being held against her will. She said was able to escape her captor because he left her unattended in a car while he went into a nearby pawn shop.</p><p>Responding officers quickly arrested 24-year-old Diamond Marquis Williams of Fort Worth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/student-stabbed-with-scissors-at-middle-school-in-mansfield" title="Student stabbed with scissors at middle school in Mansfield" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by John Moore | Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student stabbed with scissors at middle school in Mansfield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A student at Worley Middle School in Mansfield remains hospitalized after being stabbed by another student with a pair of scissors.</p><p>The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed it happened Monday around dismissal time in the school’s cafeteria.</p><p>The teenage girl was rushed to the hospital. Although her condition has not been released, sources told FOX 4 she suffered a serious head injury.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/on-your-side-our-trinity-metro-experience"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Trinity%20Metro%20Web%20Extra_1558549687705.png_7302456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trinity Metro Web Extra_1558549687705.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>On Your Side: Our Trinity Metro experience</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/wednesday-midday-update"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Wednesday_Midday_Update_0_7302261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wednesday_Midday_Update_0_20190522172413"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wednesday Midday Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/dump-truck-falls-through-parking-garage-roof"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/truck2_1558543019421_7302325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="truck2_1558543019421-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dump truck falls through parking garage roof</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-lawmakers-have-just-days-to-deliver-on-school-finance-reform"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Texas capitol, Texas legislature"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas lawmakers have just days to deliver on school finance reform</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div 