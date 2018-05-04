Fort Worth girl attacked near bus stop showing signs of improvement

The family of a Fort Worth girl attacked and choked on her way to the school bus says doctors see some improvement in her condition.

Fort Worth police are hoping new images of a man in the area at the time of the attack will help them solve the case.

Trackdown: Help find Fort Worth student’s attacker

Police say surveillance video from two different places shows a person of interest in the attack on a 13-year-old girl. The video shows him changing his appearance in the hours after the crime. Police released the video hoping to generate tips from anyone who recognizes him.

The 13-year-old victim has not been able to open her eyes or speak.

"According to the first situation, now we can say there is an improvement,” said Jennifer Nyirfazibera, the girl’s aunt.

The child's condition has prevented investigators from talking to her about what happened.

Fort Worth police released additional surveillance video of a man they say went into a convenience store still looking like the bearded man in a black cap investigators identified as a person of interest. In the first video, he was coming from a motel near the scene of the attack.

Back at the convenience store police say the same man comes out of the restroom with his beard shaved, no cap and wearing a different shirt.

The girl's father says in the moments after the attack his daughter told him that a man grabbed and choked her as she was walking to a school bus stop.

"At first we could say we shall not have her anymore because to us was pretty bad condition,” Nyirfazibera said.

The girl's aunt says she's leaving the investigation up to the police. Her prayers are with her niece.

“Now, we have hope,” Nyirfazibera said. “God is doing his work."

Police say they want to talk to the man in the videos or want to hear from anyone who knows him or has information about the assault on the 13-year-old girl.