A fireworks celebration quickly turned into a very dangerous scene in Fort Worth that killed a teenager.

A 19-year-old was killed after fireworks went off in his hands. It happened in a neighborhood where people described being under siege by explosions and gunfire.

While Independence Day on Thursday was a patriotic celebration for many, it was far from that for one Fort Worth neighborhood. Some described a terrible experience that left a teenager dead after arriving at the hospital.

A doorbell camera from Thursday night recorded the crowds of people, fireworks going off and first responders on the scene. It happened well after the professional shows had ended.

"Looked like everybody from one side of town came and huddled up, they were shooting fireworks at each other,” said resident Angela Tolbert. “It was so bad that the fireworks were coming over here to the house."

A teenager in the middle of it all died. Authorities say 19-year old Maneno Juma suffered a burned arm from fireworks. By the time paramedics arrived, he was in cardiac arrest and died a short time later at JPS Hospital.

One family says their 1-year old toddler was burned on her leg when a firework crashed through their front window and exploded.

"It was really loud. They were like aiming them at each other,” said resident Simsim Sandbiyar. “We ran and called 911."

Many shell casings remained in the 4800 block of Virgil Street, including one from a 9mm pistol.

Resident Margie Allen says she returned home from an outing after paramedics had left the scene. She says the chaos was still in full swing.

The medical examiner says the 19-year-old died of blunt force injury of the chest due to a firework explosion.