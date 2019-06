- Former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent was arrested for public intoxication Sunday afternoon, and police had to use a Taser on him to take him into custody.

Brent was previously convicted for intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown in 2012.

MORE: Josh Brent testifies in civil trial about drunk driving death of Dallas Cowboys player

According to the Coppell Police Department, officers were called out to the 800 block of MacArther Blvd. for a welfare check.

The caller told police that a man was talking to himself while sitting in the grass.

Responding officers saw that the man, later identified as Brent, appeared to be intoxicated.

The officers told him he was being arrested for public intoxication, but police say he then became uncooperative as officers tried to take him into custody.

Officer tried to talk with him to de-escalate the situation, but Brent reportedly refused his commands.

An officer then used a Taser on Brent, who then complied with officers and was taken into custody.

Police say the Brent later admitted that he was intoxicated.

This incident is still under investigation, and police say they are still reviewing to see if more charges are applicable.