Father and son found dead in murder-suicide

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 06 2018 04:54PM CDT

Updated: May 06 2018 05:07PM CDT

Rowlett Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a father and his 11-year-old son were found dead.

Police say 40-year-old Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores shot the boy before killing himself. The bodies were found in a home near Hickox and Rolett Roads.

No one else was home at the time. Gonzalez-Flores' wife told police they had recently been talking about getting a divorce. Police say Gonzalez-Flores was on the phone with his wife and told her he had shot his son before shooting himself.

The family has declined to comment.

