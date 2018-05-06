Father and son found dead in murder-suicide

Rowlett Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a father and his 11-year-old son were found dead.



Police say 40-year-old Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores shot the boy before killing himself. The bodies were found in a home near Hickox and Rolett Roads.



No one else was home at the time. Gonzalez-Flores' wife told police they had recently been talking about getting a divorce. Police say Gonzalez-Flores was on the phone with his wife and told her he had shot his son before shooting himself.

The family has declined to comment.