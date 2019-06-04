< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410798991" data-article-version="1.0">Far North Dallas residents feel railroaded by DART Cotton Belt project</h1> Far North Dallas residents feel railroaded by DART Cotton Belt project <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/far-north-dallas-residents-feel-railroaded-by-dart-cotton-belt-project">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p>
</div> id="relatedHeadlines-410798991" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Far North Dallas residents feel like DART is keeping them in the dark about plans for the Cotton Belt that is set to run behind their homes.</p> <p>A half dozen homeowners whose homes are by the tracks said they didn't get any notice about meetings DART held last month.</p> <p>Jeff Smith is one of a half dozen homeowners who wanted to talk about what they believe has been an information black hole about the Cotton Belt.</p> <p>“We're getting railroaded. Literally railroaded,” he said.</p> <p>The Cotton Belt is a 26-mile-long DART rail line that will run diesel hybrid trains from Dallas to DFW Airport. It will run right next to several homeowners.</p> <p>Out of several residents, Dane Cofer is the one homeowner who did receive a notice from DART about a meeting in May. But the notice was for a meeting for a different neighborhood than his.</p> <p>“I don't know if this was bad communication or intentional miscommunication,” he said.</p> <p>Either way, Cofer took it upon himself to start talking to others who live along the future Cotton Belt tracks.</p> <p>“In approaching 200 residents, we found only five had awareness of the meetings,” he said.</p> <p>A DART spokesman said on Tuesday that they are now planning additional meetings that will begin June 11.</p> <p>“All of a sudden, people are really interested in knowing exactly what's going on,” said Gordon Shattles with DART.</p> <p>And more people will be invited to the June meetings will determine what if any wall residents will get along certain sections of the rail.</p> <p>“Now, we're to the point we are actually reaching out to every homeowner who is adjacent to our property,” Shattles said. “We are working through email, U.S. mail, HOA's and door hangers.</p> <p>Shattles said not everyone adjacent will get a 15-foot wall.</p> <p>“DART set aside a certain amount of money for a 12-foot wall in areas not required,” he said.</p> <p>And Shattles said some people may decide they don't want a wall.</p> <p>“Maybe they don’t want walls but want large trees,” he said. “Our concern is making sure the neighborhood is happy.”</p> <p>And for that, DART has a long way to go.</p> <p>“The additional slap in the face is we can't use it,” said resident Skip Broussard. “They're going to run it through our neighborhood, but the nearest stop is in Richardson.”</p> <p>A Dallas City Council resolution passed in March 2018 states that the city would only support the Cotton Belt line if a continuous 15-foot high, sound-absorbing wall would be built along all the homes on both sides of the rail line. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Accused getaway driver takes the stand in Dallas murder-for-hire trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:21AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The convicted getaway driver in a murder-for-hire plot testified against her former friend on Tuesday in a Dallas courtroom.</p><p>Brenda Delgado is charged with capital murder for the death of pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher in her Uptown Dallas apartment parking garage. Prosecutors said Delgado hired hit man Kristopher Love to kill Hatcher because Hatcher was dating her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Paniagua.</p><p>Crystal Cortes pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge in exchange for her testimony and 35 years in prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-groups-upset-over-dpd-chiefs-controversial-comment-on-violent-crime" title="Police groups upset over DPD chief's controversial comment on violent crime" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_groups_upset_with_DPD_chief_s_con_0_7350848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_groups_upset_with_DPD_chief_s_con_0_7350848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_groups_upset_with_DPD_chief_s_con_0_7350848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_groups_upset_with_DPD_chief_s_con_0_7350848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Police_groups_upset_with_DPD_chief_s_con_0_7350848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 4's Ashley Paredez reportng." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police groups upset over DPD chief's controversial comment on violent crime</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:08AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas police chief made a controversial comment that isn’t sitting well with a few different police groups. Now she is trying to clarify what she said.</p><p>During a news conference Monday about the number of homicides in the city, Chief Renee Hall talked about socioeconomic problems in the city and made a comment about the people who commit violent acts.</p><p>"There are individuals in this city who have returned from prison who cannot find a job, who are not educated. So in those instances, those individuals are forced to ah, commit violent acts," she said. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. They thought it was a gun and one officer fired, killing him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bike-ride-raises-money-for-boys-girls-club"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_20190604132042"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bike ride raises money for Boys & Girls Club</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/country-music-star-joins-campaign-to-stop-car-theft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-04%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.37.14.10_1559662702568.png_7350851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019-06-04 KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.37.14.10_1559662702568.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Country music star joins campaign to stop car theft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/not-1-not-2-not-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Not 1, Not 2, Not 3...</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/sausage-pancake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Baked_Sausage_Pancake_0_7350839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baked_Sausage_Pancake_0_20190604151220"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sausage Pancake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/parkland-resource-officer-arrested-for-neglect-negligence-related-to-school-shooting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/peterson%20arrested%20parkland_1559685002908.jpg_7351724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Parkland resource officer charged with neglect, negligence related to school shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/alabama-passes-chemical-castration-bill-for-sex-offenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama passes chemical castration bill for sex offenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/rick-springfield-country-stars-top-state-fair-of-texas-concert-lineup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/state%20fair%20concerts_1559669534757.jpg_7351006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/state%20fair%20concerts_1559669534757.jpg_7351006_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/state%20fair%20concerts_1559669534757.jpg_7351006_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/state%20fair%20concerts_1559669534757.jpg_7351006_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/state%20fair%20concerts_1559669534757.jpg_7351006_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rick Springfield, country stars top State Fair of Texas concert lineup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/accused-getaway-driver-takes-the-stand-in-dallas-murder-for-hire-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/060419%20cedar%20springs%20shooting%202%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_13.01.04.04_1559671387252.png_7351012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Accused getaway driver takes the stand in Dallas murder-for-hire trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bike-ride-raises-money-for-boys-girls-club" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bike ride raises money for Boys & Girls Club</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 