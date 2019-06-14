< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story412756750" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412756750" data-article-version="1.0">Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412756750"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:53PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/family-from-peru-living-in-north-texas-with-son-battling-cerebral-palsy-fighting-to-stay-in-us">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412756750-412756720" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412756750" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A man from Peru who has been living in the U.S. for 15 years is fighting to stay in America and to keep his son -- who's battling serious illnesses -- here, where he can get the best medical attention.</p> <p>He’s being forced out by immigration enforcement.</p> <p>This story may very well highlight some of what’s wrong with immigration right now.</p> <p>A hard-working family man who's lived a quiet life in America for 15 years is now being ordered back to the country he came from, and that could do great harm to his very sick son</p> <p>“My dad is a good person. My mom is so hard-working. They both are,” said Luciana Ruiz.</p> <p>The Ruiz family, Luciana, along with her father Rodrigo, mother Cynthia, older brother Adrian, and American born little brother Marcello, have had a life filled with challenges.</p> <p>The family came here from Peru on a visitor’s visa 15 years ago.</p> <p>In 2010, Rodrigo was served with a deportation order.</p> <p>“He had overstayed his visa. We admitted that he had done that, but the true reason he had stayed is because the child was thriving,” said Michelle Saenz-Rodriguez, who is the family’s attorney.</p> <p>Adrian suffers from cerebral palsy, a seizure disorder, and is feeding tube dependent.</p> <p>Saenz-Rodriguez has been the family’s attorney since they've been granted a stay of deportation each year for humanitarian reasons because of Adrian's health.</p> <p>“When I received this notice, it's like, actually, I was in shock for like two days,” Rodrigo Ruiz said. “I don’t believe this happened just for me.”</p> <p>This year, ICE informed the family that Rodrigo would have to return to Peru June 21.</p> <p>"I thoroughly considered all relevant factors, including his immigration history, his equities in the United States, and the humanitarian concerns cited in your correspondence...I find the totality of circumstances do not support the favorable exercise of discretion. Accordingly, the application for a stay of deportation or removal...will be denied," the acting Dallas deputy director wrote.</p> <p>“I say why? Why? He needs to stay here,” Rodrigo Ruiz added.</p> <p>Ruiz is seemingly not an enforcement priority. He has no criminal record, not even a traffic ticket</p> <p>Wife Cynthia cares for their son while Rodrigo works.</p> <p>“He carries three jobs on his shoulders,” Luciana Ruiz said.</p> <p>Rodrigo works as a surgery technician at Baylor Scott & White Plano, has a second job as a valet, and a third job housekeeping at an area hotel.</p> <p>All this to provide for his family, including needed medical treatment for his son Adrian.</p> <p>“Even the formula that saves his life is not available in Peru,” Saenz-Rodriguez said.</p> <p>“We love this country. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Farmers Branch Police Chief will meet with family of man fatally shot by police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Next week, the family of the man shot and killed by Farmers Branch police will meet with the city's police chief.</p><p>On Friday, they rallied outside the police department demanding answers and wanting to know more about what happened and why.</p><p>They carried signs demanding justice for Juan Moreno.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/richardson-police-searching-for-man-who-stole-cases-of-beer-from-convenience-store" title="Richardson police searching for man who stole cases of beer from convenience store" data-articleId="412761959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/beer%20thief_1560552615864.jpg_7399591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/beer%20thief_1560552615864.jpg_7399591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/beer%20thief_1560552615864.jpg_7399591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/beer%20thief_1560552615864.jpg_7399591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/beer%20thief_1560552615864.jpg_7399591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Richardson police searching for man who stole cases of beer from convenience store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Richardson police are searching for a man who stole cases of beer from a convenience store last week.</p><p>The thefts happened on the afternoon of June 6 and 7 at a QT in the 500 block of W. Belt Line Road.</p><p>In surveillance photos, the suspect can be seen walking out with three cases of beer in each incident. Police also keyed in on what he was wearing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/displaced-dallas-apartment-complex-residents-search-for-new-homes-after-crane-collapse" title="Displaced Dallas apartment complex residents search for new homes after crane collapse" data-articleId="412758538" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Displaced Dallas apartment complex residents search for new homes after crane collapse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Residents displaced after severe weather on Sunday toppled a construction crane onto a Dallas apartment complex are still working on finding a new place to live.</p><p>Friday was the final day the operator of the Elan City Lights apartments distributed money to renters forced out by the accident. Plans to remove the crane are moving forward and local businesses are distributing donated supplies to help the 500 residents start over.</p><p>“It was really hard the first few days, I think I'm slowly recognizing we weren't hurt, everything can be replaced,” said displaced resident Rebecca Galentine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/man-completes-tour-around-country-mowing-lawns-for-veterans-in-50-states-as-thank-you-for-service"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ugcapproved_50statelawnmower_061419_1560546473303_7399351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rodney Smith Jr, 29, is shown mowing a lawn for a veteran and posing in front of the Louisiana welcome sign. (Photo credit: Rodney Smith Jr.)" title="ugcapproved_50statelawnmower_061419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man completes tour around country mowing lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-from-peru-living-in-north-texas-with-son-battling-cerebral-palsy-fighting-to-stay-in-us"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ruiz family deportation"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-denies-all-claims-filed-for-vehicles-damaged-in-love-field-garage-flooding"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6396 TZ-LOVE FIELD FLOODED GARAGE _00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Leyla Cox went on vacation June 5 and was expected to return on June 12. (Photo credit: Provided)" title="Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ugcapproved_50statelawnmower_061419_1560546473303_7399351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ugcapproved_50statelawnmower_061419_1560546473303_7399351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ugcapproved_50statelawnmower_061419_1560546473303_7399351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ugcapproved_50statelawnmower_061419_1560546473303_7399351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rodney&#x20;Smith&#x20;Jr&#x2c;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;mowing&#x20;a&#x20;lawn&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;veteran&#x20;and&#x20;posing&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;welcome&#x20;sign&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rodney&#x20;Smith&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man completes tour around country mowing lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/displaced-dallas-apartment-complex-residents-search-for-new-homes-after-crane-collapse" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/456%20530%20HEAD2-CRANE%20INTO%20APARTMENT_00.00.00.29_1560551318252.png_7399570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Displaced Dallas apartment complex residents search for new homes after crane collapse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-from-peru-living-in-north-texas-with-son-battling-cerebral-palsy-fighting-to-stay-in-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-denies-all-claims-filed-for-vehicles-damaged-in-love-field-garage-flooding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-fatally-struck-by-truck-on-121-while-refilling-gas-tank-of-stolen-vehicle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man fatally struck by truck on 121 while refilling gas tank of stolen vehicle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> 