Faith Johnson feels accomplished after her time as Dallas County DA

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson says she isn’t sure what’s next after she lost in Tuesday’s election.

Johnson was taken out by the blue wave that swept numerous Democrats, like former judge John Creuzot, into office. But she says she would like to remain involved in some way in the legal system.

About 22 months ago, Faith Johnson was sworn in as Dallas County District Attorney, shuttering her law practice to answer the call of Gov. Greg Abbot.

“It has been, in my mind, fabulous,” she said. “This office was an office where the people the morale was at an all-time low. And I was able to build the morale based on relationships. Now, the morale is high. It’s the highest it’s ever been at any time in this office.”

Johnson was chosen by Gov. Abbot to finish the term of the first female DA Susan Hawk. The former judge believes she's improved external relations as well.

“I went to over a thousand community events or meetings,” she said. “Meeting people from North Dallas, south, east, west. I was there. All kinds of meetings. All kinds of events. I was visible.”

Three days since the election, Johnson says she has accepted the results.

“The people of Dallas County have spoken, and they said that they want John Creuzot as their district attorney,” she said. “Yeah, I may be disappointed. But that’s all I can do is be disappointed. But I’ll never quarrel with what the people say.”

Johnson says her record proves the work her administration accomplished. Her biggest case was the trial of Roy Oliver, the Balch Springs officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. It was the first time in 45 years that a police officer was indicted and convicted of murder.

“And people celebrated with us all over the country and really all over the world,” she said.

There is also the case of Botham Jean that brought a different kind of attention from around the world. The Saint Lucia native was killed by off-duty police officer Amber Guyger in his own apartment.

“We are still proceeding with that case. And by the way, that case is going to the grand jury very soon,” Johnson said. “I want the opportunity to bring the indictment. It happened under my watch, and I think that’s very significant that I take this case to the grand jury.”

Johnson isn’t sure what's next, but she’s sure there's another call for her to answer.

“I’m just listening to the Lord in terms of ‘Okay, God. Where do you take me from here?’” she said.

Watch more of Shaun Rabb’s conversation with Faith Johnson on Good Day Sunday.