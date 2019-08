- Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of house fire in south Dallas early Sunday morning.

The fire started at 4:45 a.m., when firefighters were called to a burning home on Crozier Street.

Firefighters say a person who was inside the home ran to neighbor's home to call 911.

They say that man ran inside to get one of two dogs. The other is unaccounted for at this time.

No one was hurt.