DART's new Cotton Belt commuter rail will be called the Silver Line.

The 26-mile project will run between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. It will go through seven cities and provide access to the airport and also be the first rail station in Addison.

The train will run every thirty minutes during peak time and every hour during off-peak time.

FOX4 has reported on neighbors concerned about the noise the train might bring to nearby homes, but the project remains on schedule.

The Silver Line is set to begin service in 2022.