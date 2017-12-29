DART offering free train, bus rides on New Year's Eve

DART is once again offering free rides on New Year’s Eve to help people get home safely.

The transit agency is partnering with Miller Lite for a third straight year to have free rides on all light rail, buses and TRE trains.

The free rides start at 6 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 31 and lasts through end of service, which is after 1 a.m. in most cases.

DART said the Miller Lite Free Rides program has gotten more than 70,000 people around the area since it started in 2015. It estimates more than 30,000 people took free rides in 2016.

Schedule information:

A final TRE train leaves Union Station at 2 a.m.

Final DART light rail trains leave from West End Station in Downtown Dallas at:

1:14 a.m., Red Line to Parker Road;

1:17 a.m., Blue Line to Downtown Rowlett;

1:26 a.m., Green Line to North Carrollton/Frankford Road;

10:24 p.m., Orange Line to LBJ/Central;

1:20 a.m., Red Line to Westmoreland;

1:36 a.m., Blue Line to UNT Dallas;

1:36 a.m., Green Line to Buckner;

11:41 p.m., Orange Line to DFW Airport.

Dallas Streetcar - A final streetcar leaves Union Station at 12:50 a.m. and Bishop Arts at 1:08 a.m.