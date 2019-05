- The Dallas Police Department said it has a plan to reduce crime in the city heading into the summer.

The plan focusses on shootings, gang violence and robberies. DPD will issue a round-up of criminals wanted for weapons and drug offenses.

Officers will also be positioned in violent areas.

“Community engagement is a process of building ongoing permanent relationships with the community. Trust through transparency is the most vital part of building a relationship with our stakeholders,” said Assistant Chief Lonzo Anderson.

Anderson said different agencies such as the Dallas Attorney’s Office, the Office of Community Care and the Office of Homeless Solutions will help people affected by crime in their area.